Caldwell Academy Wins State Boys’ Swimming Title
Caldwell Academy’s boys’ swimming team won the NCISAA Division III championship Wednesday afternoon. The Eagles also won the 2011 title & placed 2nd in 2020.
The boys swimming team from Caldwell Academy won the NCISAA 3A 2021 STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS with a score of 285, 7 points better than the 2nd palace team Wayne Country Day School from Goldsboro. A total of 20 teams competed in this division.
Courtesy of Dave Walters with Caldwell Academy media and Bob Black Big Supporter & Fan of Caldwell Athletics….
