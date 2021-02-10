Elon Announces Limited Attendance for 2021 Spring Football Season

ELON, N.C. – Elon Athletics announced today a plan for limited attendance for the 2021 Spring football season that begins February 20 at home versus Davidson College.

Consistent with state and local guidelines, Elon will restrict attendance in Rhodes Stadium to seven percent of the stadium’s seating capacity. A limited number of students, faculty and staff, players’ family and season ticket holders will be allowed to attend. Available tickets will be allocated on a week-to-week basis through an online process described below.

Fans at Rhodes Stadium will enter via a digital or touch-less ticketing process and will be seated in a socially distanced seating arrangement. All tickets will be Reserved with no General Admission seating. In addition, event safety protocols including structured line spacing, sanitization stations, enhanced cleaning, limited concessions and required masking in all locations will be enforced to help ensure the safety of ticketed guests. Tailgating and gatherings outside the stadium will be prohibited.

Parking will be free in all areas, with the Ingold lot allocated to prior pass holders and ticket purchasers as available. Guests are encouraged to park in the Hunt lots at Schar Center. Lots will open 90 minutes prior to kickoff.

Ticketing allocation process

Season ticket holders from the 2019 season will have the opportunity to purchase single-game tickets online on a first-come, first-served basis beginning the Sunday afternoon before each home game. Emails with links to purchase will be sent to season ticket holders prior to ticket sales being opened. These tickets will be able to be printed from home or sent to any digital wallet on your smart device. Any remaining tickets will be made available to Phoenix Club members and then the general public later in the week.

Student, faculty and staff tickets will be distributed through an online request process on a first-come, first-served basis with requests beginning Tuesday mornings at 9:40 a.m.

All Elon home games will be streamed through FloSports with select games available locally on My48.