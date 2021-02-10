Elon Football Announces 2021 Fall Schedule

ELON, N.C – The Elon University football team, in conjunction with CAA Football, unveiled its 2021 Fall schedule as announced by the league office on Wednesday morning, Feb. 10. The Phoenix’s 11-game slate is highlighted by its eight-game league schedule as well as a visit to FBS opponent and intrastate foe Appalachian State.

Elon will kick off the 2021 fall campaign on Sept. 4 versus Wofford, the first of five home games during the season at Rhodes Stadium. The Phoenix will then hit the road for matchups at Campbell (Sept. 11) and at Appalachian State (Sept. 18) to conclude its non-conference portion of the schedule. The Phoenix will face the Mountaineers for the first time since 2013.

The Phoenix begins its CAA Football slate with a home contest versus William & Mary on Sept. 25 before beginning a two-game road swing at Richmond (Oct. 2) and at Maine (Oct. 9). After a bye week, Elon welcomes New Hampshire to Rhodes Stadium on Oct. 23 before traveling to James Madison to close out the month on Oct. 30.

Elon closes out its regular season with two out of three games at home, starting with a contest against Villanova on Nov. 6. After a road game at Towson on Nov. 13, Elon concludes the 2021 fall regular season versus Rhode Island on Nov. 20.

Game times and season ticket information for the 2021 fall schedule will be announced at a later date.

The maroon and gold opens its 2021 spring season next Saturday, Feb. 20, hosting Davidson at Rhodes Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m.

2021 Fall Football Schedule

Sept. 4 vs. Wofford

Sept. 11 at Campbell

Sept. 18 at Appalachian State

Sept. 25 vs. William & Mary

Oct. 2 at Richmond

Oct 9 at Maine

Oct. 23 vs. New Hampshire

Oct. 30 at James Madison

Nov. 6 vs. Villanova

Nov. 13 at Towson

Nov. 20 vs. Rhode Island