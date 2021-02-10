Game Report on Davie County-WS Reagan Boys Basketball:Third Quarter dooms Reagan Raiders

Davie County 57, WS Reagan 38

DAVIE COUNTY -- 5-10-24-18 -- 57 REAGAN -- 9- 8- 2-19 -- 38

DAVIE COUNTY (6-4, 4-4) Luke Williams 17, Zaharee Maddox 12, Jake Powers 11, Hudson 6, Walker 4, Earnhardt 3, Bumgarner 3, Tatum 2.

REAGAN (0-6, 0-5) Nick Pennell 12, Joines 6, Hill 5, O. Koivisto 4, Rogers 4, George 2, Jackson 2.

Davie County turned withering third-quarter pressure defense into a massive offensive output enroute to a 57-38 Central Piedmont Conference win at Reagan Wednesday night. The visiting War Eagles never led for the game’s first 18 minutes, but scored 32 of the game’s 36 points over an 11-minute stretch beginning in the middle of the second quarter to turn an eight-point Raiders’ lead (15-7) into a 39-19 advantage at the end of the third period.

Reagan controlled the tempo and the game throughout the first half, out-rebounding Davie +9 and keeping the visitors’ quick backcourt in check to lead 17-15 at the midpoint. But the War Eagles scored in the paint on seven of eight possessions once they took their first lead (19-17) at 6:20 of the third quarter and never looked back, leading by as many as 23 points in the final period.

Senior guard Luke Williams led all scorers with 17 points for Davie, 12 during the second half when the War Eagles opened up their huge lead. Zaharee Maddox, held to only one field goal in the first half, added 12 for the winners. Nick Pennell led Reagan in scoring off the bench with 12 points and four rebounds.

The Raiders travel to Davie County Friday night for the second of six games over eight days after returning to action following a 19-day pause from CPC competition in the home loss to the War Eagles Wednesday night.

Courtesy of Coach Bill Armour