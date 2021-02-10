Game Report on Eastern Guilford-Southeast Guilford Boys Basketball:Dawkins, Blackstock, Lawson and Lundy light it up on Tuesday night
Final:Eastern Guilford 77, Southeast Guilford 63
EG(6-1)/SEG(2-4)
End of 1st Q:SEG 14, EG 12…Halftime:EG 31, SEG 28…End of 3rd Q:EG 55, SEG 38…Final:EG 77, SEG 63
EG scoring:K. Dawkins 24, Blackstock 12, Lawson 12, Lundy 11, K. Smith 8, McCollum 6, Bigelow 2
SEG scoring:Elliot 15, Klug 13, Twitty 11, Green 6, Stephens 5, Brown 5, Liggins 3, Huggins 2, Friday 1
Courtesy of Kevin Dawkins
