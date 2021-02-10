Game Report on Northern Guilford-McMichael Boys Basketball:Elliot leads Nighthawks with 21 pts., and NG out-scores MAC by 31 points in the Second Half
Northern Guilford 80, McMichael 50
Northern Guilford: 12,14,29,25=80 McMichael: 12,15, 9,14=50
Northern
M Elliot: 21
N Hodge: 14
O Griffith: 11
N Whitley: 10
J Helms: 10
B Vail: 5
L Tabler: 4
S Wenger: 3
V Bolyard: 2
McMichael
J Moore: 17
M Lyons: 11
P Wyatt: 10
J Dunn: 4
J Wilfong: 2
B Craiger: 2
B Elrod: 2
M Wright: 2
