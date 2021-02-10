Game Report on Northwest Guilford-Page Girls Basketball:NWG with 13 Threes(Riddles, Parker, Greene and Young getting their share)
Final:Northwest Guilford 55, Page 21
NG(10-0)/Page(5-6)
End of 1st Q:NWG 18, Page 0…Halftime:NWG 27, Page 7…End of 3rd Q:NWG 46, Page 14…Final:NG 55, Page 21…
(NWG with 18 first quarter points, and all of their points in the first quarter came from three-point shots…Six three-pointers, for 18 first quarter NWG points.)
NWG scoring:Riddles 16 points(with 4 threes), Parker 12(with 4 threes), Greene 10(with 2 threes), Young 8(with 2 threes), Masbacher 5, Murray 4….
Page scoring:Maynard 9 points, Sloyan 4, Schemedes 3, Fennie 3, Sherrill 2
