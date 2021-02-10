Game Report on Page-Northwest Guilford Boys Basketball:Ellis, McIntyre, and Scovens get Page moving in OT Victory(Page’ Jadyn Ellis hits the 1,000 point mark for his career/NWG at Page on Wednesday night at 6pm)

PAGE 64, NORTHWEST GUILFORD 60…OVERTIME

GAME NOTES:

–Northwest Guilford and Page faced off in a Tuesday conference battle. The game was a tight game heading into the third quarter, but Page would gain some separation entering the fourth 42-28. Northwest made a valiant comeback to send the game into Overtime but ultimately came up short 64-60.

–Connor Ballou would lead the Vikings with 16 points, Jaylen Cross 15 points, Jake Kawalec 13 points, Drew Watkins 12 points, Sheldon Ulmer 3 points, Wyatt Harbaugh 1 point.

1st 2nd 3rd 4th OT PAGE 14 11 17 11 11 NORTHWEST GUILFORD 11 13 4 25 7

PAGE…Jadyn Ellis 21 points, Josh Scovens 15 points, Tyler McIntyre 11 points, Darryl Phifer 7 pts., Mike Maxwell 3 pts., Grady Sherrill 3 pts., Zion Conner 2 pts., Devontay Deloatch 2 pts. 8-2; 3-1

NORTHWEST GUILFORD 4-3; 1-2

Submitted by:Northwest Coaching Staff