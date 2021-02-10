Game Report on Shining Light Academy/SLA-Salem Baptist Boys and Girls Basketball:Cone, Smith, and Massey lead SLA girls/Rhodes, Corbin, Roberts lead SLA boys

The Knights fight hard down the stretch and beat Salem Baptist in a nonconference matchup. Joy Cone leads all scorers with 36 points while Ella Smith chips in 10 points. Next up for the Knights are their NCCSA State Playoffs

GIRLS TEAM 1 2 3 4 FINAL SALEM BAPTIST 12 11 10 11 44 SHINING LIGHT 10 19 12 13 54

SALEM BAPTIST – ADA SHELTON 16, SYDNEY COLLINS 8, EMMA MILLER 8, RYLEIGH COLLINS 5, EDEN GFELLER 4, RAMI SHELTON 3

SHINING LIGHT (9-2/2-0) – JOY CONE 36, ELLA SMITH 10, JAYLA MASSEY 8

Salem Baptist men come out and play well to win big over short handed Shining Light Academy. Shad Thomas and Ethan Pegram each have 22 points to lead Salem. Will Rhodes leads the Knights with 17 points while teammates TJ Corbin added 13 and Canon Roberts 11. Next up for the Knights are their NCCSA State Playoffs.

BOYS TEAM 1 2 3 4 FINAL SALEM BAPTIST 32 18 17 19 86 SHINING LIGHT 10 12 19 13 54

SALEM BAPTIST – SHAD THOMAS 22, ETHAN PEGRAM 22, NICOLAS WATKINS 13, JASON HANCOCK 12, ELI ARNOLD 9, PHARELL DAVIS 6, ENOCH FERRY 2

SHINING LIGHT (8-12/3-0) – WILL RHODES 17, T.J. CORBIN 13, CANON ROBERTS 11, ALEX HOGSETT 9, JOSHUA JOHNSON 2, NICOLAS ESCALANTE 2

Courtesy of Danny Robinson

Assistant Principal

Athletic Director

Shining Light Academy