Game Reports on Triad Math and Science Academy-Piedmont Classical School Girls Basketball:TMSA led by Lewis, Drayton-Gill and Woods

The Triad Math & Science Academy Lady Tigers defeated Piedmont Classical 67-14, improving their record to 5-3 overall and 2-1 conference.

TMSA SCORERS

Mya Lewis – 30 pts

Azahreya Drayton-Gill – 16 pts

Adreahna Woods – 12 pts

Zamaria Booker and Nicole Smith – 3 pts

Zaria Scott – 2 pts

Kaila Daye – 1 pts

Game from last Thursday Feb 4, 2020

TMSA (27) vs High Point Home Educators (55)

Triad Math & Science lost to High Point Home Educators in an away game 27-55.

TMSA Scorers

Azahreya Drayton-Gill – 10 pts

Adreahna Woods – 7 pts

Mya Lewis – 4 pts

Zaria Scott, Zamaria Booker, and Nicole Smith – 2 pts each

Courtesy of TMSA team helper, Marlisa