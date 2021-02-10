Game Reports on Triad Math and Science Academy-Piedmont Classical School Girls Basketball:TMSA led by Lewis, Drayton-Gill and Woods
The Triad Math & Science Academy Lady Tigers defeated Piedmont Classical 67-14, improving their record to 5-3 overall and 2-1 conference.
TMSA SCORERS
Mya Lewis – 30 pts
Azahreya Drayton-Gill – 16 pts
Adreahna Woods – 12 pts
Zamaria Booker and Nicole Smith – 3 pts
Zaria Scott – 2 pts
Kaila Daye – 1 pts
Game from last Thursday Feb 4, 2020
TMSA (27) vs High Point Home Educators (55)
Triad Math & Science lost to High Point Home Educators in an away game 27-55.
TMSA Scorers
Azahreya Drayton-Gill – 10 pts
Adreahna Woods – 7 pts
Mya Lewis – 4 pts
Zaria Scott, Zamaria Booker, and Nicole Smith – 2 pts each
Courtesy of TMSA team helper, Marlisa
