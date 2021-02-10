Guilford MBB Quakers Head to Emory & Henry on Thursday

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Three days after earning an 80-60 victory at Randolph College the Guilford men’s basketball team returns to action at ODAC foe Emory & Henry. These two teams clash in Emory, Va., on Thursday, Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. The Quakers have a four-game winning streak in the series, which began on February 7, 2018.

Guilford (1-0) opened the 2020-21 season with a 20-point win on Monday behind a double-double performance by Liam Ward, who finished with 24 points and 17 rebounds. Ward led four Guilford players in double figures.

Ward capped off his double-double performance by converting 10-of-19 from the floor (52.6%), as well as connecting on a pair of 3-pointers in the process. He climbed the glass for 17 rebounds, pulling down 10 on the defensive end, while adding three steals and two assists in 29 minutes of action.

Joining Ward among the scoring leaders in the Quakers’ opener were Jaylen Gore (15 points), Tyler Dearman (14) and Jorden Davis (14). That group led Guilford to hit 31-of-73 (42.5%) from the floor, 10-of-37 (27%) from beyond the arc and 8-of-13 (61.5%) at the charity stripe.

With the presence of Ward in the paint, along with six rebounds each from Dearman and Joah Logan, Guilford finished the game with a decisive 52-31 edge on the glass. The Quakers grabbed 30 defensive boards.

The Wasps (0-2) have dropped their first two games of the season, suffering setbacks to Roanoke (81-52) and Hampden-Sydney (76-62) in succession. The trio of Robert Holliday Jr. (32 points), Micah Banks (16) and Liam Bonk (16) lead Emory & Henry in scoring. Holliday has also been active on the defensive end with 17 rebounds (16 defensive) for the Wasps.

