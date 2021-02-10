High School Basketball Tonight Finals for 2/10/2021:Page tops NWG with a fast-finishing fourth quarter(Check out Jaden Ellis feature)/NG Boys go to (11-0)

Final from the Mac Morris Gym on the Page High School campus:

Page boys 70, Northwest Guilford 52

Page(9-2)/NWG(4-4)

End of 1st Q:Page 18, NWG 7…Halftime:Page 30, NWG 23…End of 3rd Q:Page 47, NWG 42…Final:Page 70, NWG 52

Page scoring:Mike Maxwell 16 points, Jaden Ellis 15 pts., Josh Scovens 14 pts., Zion Conner 14 pts., Tyler McIntyre 5 pts., Darryl Phifer 2 pts., Devontay Deloatch pts.

Northwest scoring:Jaylen Cross 17 points, Jake Kawalec 11 pts., Drew Watkins 9 pts., Jackson Hartzell 6 pts., Conner Ballou 4 pts., Sheldon Ulmer 3 pts., Jackson Godfrey 2 pts.

++++++++++Page out-scored Northwest Guilford, 23-10, in the fourth quarter of this ballgame…That proved to be the difference in the outcome of this contest…A fast-finishing fourth for the Page Pirates…++++++++++

Jaden Ellis, from Page High School, receives his own personal complimentary basketball for scoring the 1,000th point of his high school basketball career….CLICK ON BELOW for the video….Robert Hogewood introduction, with

JADEN ELLIS!!!!!



Interview with Jaden Ellis from Page High School…CLICK ON Video Below…



More Finals:

Northern Guilford boys 80, McMichael 50

NG(11-0)

Davie County boys 57, WS Reagan 38