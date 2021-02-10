High School Basketball Tonight for 2/10/2021

Here are the games we seeing going into Wednesday evening….

Northwest Guilford boys(4-3) at Page(8-2) 6pm

Northern Guilford at McMichael…Girls at 5:30/Boys at 7pm…NG girls(8-1)/MAC(3-4)…NG boys(10-0)/MAC(5-4)

Greensboro Day School boys(22-5) at Wesleyan Christian Academy(7-9) 6pm

from Tuesday:

JV Boys Basketball:

Grimsley High School: 68, High Point Central High School: 35

JV Boys Soccer:

Grimsley High School: 8, High Point Central High School: 1

Boys Varsity Soccer:

Grimsley High School: 1, High Point Central High School: 0