High School Basketball Tonight for 2/10/2021
Here are the games we seeing going into Wednesday evening….
Northwest Guilford boys(4-3) at Page(8-2) 6pm
Northern Guilford at McMichael…Girls at 5:30/Boys at 7pm…NG girls(8-1)/MAC(3-4)…NG boys(10-0)/MAC(5-4)
Greensboro Day School boys(22-5) at Wesleyan Christian Academy(7-9) 6pm
from Tuesday:
JV Boys Basketball:
Grimsley High School: 68, High Point Central High School: 35
JV Boys Soccer:
Grimsley High School: 8, High Point Central High School: 1
Boys Varsity Soccer:
Grimsley High School: 1, High Point Central High School: 0
