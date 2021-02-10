Tarik Cohen(N.C. A&T) says he’s staying in Chicago:Former Aggies’ running back says he is “locked in” with the Bears

Bears’ Tarik Cohen denies report linking him to potential Carson Wentz trade

from Erin Walsh with YardBarker.com/www.yardbarker.com

Natalie Egenolf, a Philadelphia sports radio and television personality, set social media ablaze on Saturday night when she reported that Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen and quarterback Nick Foles would be included in a trade for Philadelphia Eagles QB Carson Wentz.

Cohen saw the rumors trending on social media, so he reached out to Bears general manager Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy to determine if he was being shipped out. According to Cohen, he is staying put.

Lemme clear this up real quick . Just got off the phone wit my HC and GM , bears fans we locked in?? don’t worry . ? people say anything nowadays man . — Tarik Cohen (@TarikCohen) February 7, 2021

It would have been wild if Foles was headed back to Philly after the franchise dumped him for Wentz, who had a hideous 2020 campaign. It would have marked his third stint in Philadelphia.

This doesn’t necessarily mean the Bears are out of the Wentz sweepstakes. It just means that they’re probably not going to include Cohen in a potential package for the North Dakota St. product.

Who knows, maybe we’ll see a Wentz-Foles tandem back together in 2021… especially because Chicago doesn’t seem keen on bringing back Mitchell Trubisky.