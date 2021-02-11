East Carolina Men’s Basketball team puts season on hold with 2 games postponed, and then wait and see, all due to COVID-19

East Carolina men’s basketball pauses, postpones two games due to COVID-19

from Zac Wassink with YardBarker.com/www.yardbarker.com

The East Carolina Pirates men’s basketball team won’t play again for at least a week.

East Carolina confirmed on Wednesday that the program is temporarily pausing activities because of a positive COVID-19 test result, contact tracing and subsequent quarantines impacting the team. As a result of the decision, the Pirates won’t face the Temple Owls in Philadelphia on Thursday or at home on Saturday.

It’s unknown how long East Carolina will remain paused. The Pirates are currently scheduled to compete at the No. 8-ranked Houston Cougars on Feb. 17, but the status of that game is up in the air.

East Carolina fell to 8-8 overall and 2-8 in conference play with a 71-56 loss to the SMU Mustangs on Monday.

On Tuesday night, the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles men’s basketball team announced it had entered a two-week pause and wouldn’t resume play until Feb. 26-27, the Atlantic Sun Conference’s final weekend of the regular season, at the earliest.

Such unplanned stoppages will become only more newsworthy with postseason action and competitions approaching, as a squad may not be able to recover from a 14-day quarantine in time to play in a tournament that involves daily games or multiple matchups across a three-day period.

The Howard Bison men’s basketball team canceled the remainder of its season due to COVID-19 setbacks and concerns on Tuesday.