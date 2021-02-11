Former WWE/WCW/TNA/ECW wrestling legend Mick Foley says, “Bring on the Burlington Sock Puppets”

Posted by Andy Durham on February 11, 2021

Mick Foley/Cactus Jack/Mankind/Dude Love, Mrs. Foley’s little baby boy, they have all come together as one, and are combining all of their full forces to welcome in the Burlington Sock Puppets…Mick Foley says their time has come, and it is time to bring on, “The Burlington Sock Puppets”

Mick says, “Have A Nice Day”, and more in this video below….

