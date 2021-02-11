Game Report on Shining Light Academy-Fellowship Baptist Boys Basketball:SLA Knights win and advance to Round Two of their Tournament

Shining Light Academy JV Boys basketball 60, Fellowship Baptist 58

The Knights hang on and overcome foul trouble to win and advance to the 2nd round on Saturday. Leading the Knights in scoring was Cayden Martin with 15 points. Knights had balanced scoring with Joshua Johnson adding 13 points, Jacques Dalton 12, and Cynsere Carver with 11 points. Next up for the Knights will be Calvary Christian from King.

JV BOYS TEAM 1 2 3 4 FINAL FELLOWSHIP BAPTIST 11 19 9 19 58 SHINING LIGHT 22 10 16 12 60

FELLOWSHIP BAPTIST – LEVI JACKOLA 24, TRENT HAMILTON 15, LAYNE PICKENS 11, OWEN JACKOLA 6, JAKE LUNA 2

SHINING LIGHT (10-5/4-0) – CAYDEN MARTIN 15, JOSHUA JOHNSON 13, JACQUES DALTON 12, CYNSERE CARVER 11, MICAH MCCORKLE 8, JAMESON SCARRY 1

Courtesy of Danny Robinson

Assistant Principal

Athletic Director

Shining Light Academy