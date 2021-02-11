High School Basketball Games Tonight(2/11/2021)

Games coming up tonight, for Thursday February 11, 2021:

Burlington Williams at Eastern Guilford…Girls at 6/Boys at 7:30pm…EG girls(0-5)/Williams(7-2)…EG boys(6-1)/Williams(7-3)

Southeast Guilford boys(4-4) at Asheboro(5-4) 6pm

Caldwell Academy at Westchester Country Day…Girls at 5:30/Boys at 7pm…Caldwell girls(8-8)/WCD(1-10)…CA boys(4-13)/WCD(4-10)

