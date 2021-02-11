High School Basketball Tonight Finals:Eastern Guilford boys win over Burlington Williams with Kadyn Dawkins 26 points and Kamell Smith goes 23 points/16 rebounds
Eastern Guilford boys 68, Burlinton Williams 58
EG(7-1)/BW(7-4)
End of 1st Q:BW 15, EG 11…Halftime:EG 34, BW 32…End of 3rd Q:EG 58, BW 37…Final:EG 68, BW 58
EG scoring:Kadyn Dawkins 26 points, Kamell Smith 23 points/16 rebounds, M. Lawson 8, K. Sudan 7, D. McCollum 4
Williams scoring:K. Kenan 18 points, T. Smith 14 points, J. McBride 8, C. Zion 6, J. Xavier 3, K. Byrd 2
