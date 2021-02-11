Mehki Wall(Dudley HS) receives College Scholarship Offer from Old Dominion University:Congrats go out today, to this Dudley Panther!!!
Mehki Wall, Dudley High School WR/KR, has received a scholarship offer from ODU/Old Dominion University….
Mehki Wall:
“I’m Blessed and Honored to receive a Full Scholarship from Old Dominion University”…
I’m Blessed and Honored to receive a Full Scholarship from Old Dominion University ??#AGTG@ODUFootball @CoachWright7 @DBoyzFootball pic.twitter.com/717w1o00yM
— Mehki Wall (@mehkiwall3) February 11, 2021
