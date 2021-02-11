Mehki Wall(Dudley HS) receives College Scholarship Offer from Old Dominion University:Congrats go out today, to this Dudley Panther!!!

Posted by Andy Durham on February 11, 2021 at 4:14 pm under High School, Photos | Be the First to Comment

Mehki Wall, Dudley High School WR/KR, has received a scholarship offer from ODU/Old Dominion University….

Mehki Wall:
“I’m Blessed and Honored to receive a Full Scholarship from Old Dominion University”

**********Congrats go out today, to this Dudley Panther!!!!!**********

Tags:

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

home top