North Carolina Central University will Discontinue the Sport of Baseball at the Conclusion of the 2021 Season.

North Carolina Central University announced Thursday/Today that it will discontinue the sport of baseball at the conclusion of the 2021 season.

Due to an increase in athletics expenditures during the past four years and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on revenue opportunities, it was determined that the current funding model for athletics is not sustainable. This decision to discontinue one sport is an effort to improve the overall fiscal stability of the department’s annual budget, as well as maximize the available financial resources to enhance the championship experience for the student-athletes in the remaining 14 sports programs.

Since March 2020, the NCCU Department of Athletics took measures to manage the budgetary impact of COVID-19 by cutting overall operational costs by 30%, reducing staff positions, and implementing department-wide furloughs. However, those steps are not sufficient enough to support long-term fiscal stability and competitive success.

