Elon Cross Country to Compete at Winter Vertcross Meet in High Point

ELON, N.C. – The Elon University men’s and women’s cross country programs are set to continue their 2021 winter campaign with a trek to the Winter Vertcross meet hosted by Piedmont Triad rival High Point on Friday, Feb. 12. The meet begins at 3 p.m. with the women’s 6K followed by the men’s 8K at 4 p.m. at the Ivey M. Redmon Sports Complex.

How to Follow

• Timing results of the meet will be provided at http://bigkahunatiming.com/.

• Other updates of the Phoenix’s races will also be listed on @ElonXCTF on Twitter and Instagram.

Scouting the Field

• Elon will be one of six teams competing on both the men’s and women’s side at the meet.

• Other teams in action on Friday include Campbell, College of Charleston, Concord University, University of Charleston (WV) and host High Point.

Last Time Out

• Elon opened its 2021 winter campaign at the CAA XC Preview on Jan. 29, hosted by UNCW.

• The Phoenix women won its 5K race, scoring 17 points at the meet to edge out league rival James Madison, who tallied 54 points.

• Sophomore Maria Ahm won the women’s 5K with her school-record time of 17:19.29, over 25 seconds faster than teammate Leandra Lorenz, who was the runner-up. Ahm would earn the Colonial Athletic Association’s Women’s Runner of the Week accolade for her performance.

• The Phoenix had the first four runners of the race cross the finish line in Ahm, Lorenz (17:45.58) and sophomores Maggie Springer (17:46.57) and Anna Twomey (17:47.84).

• Lorenz, Springer and Twomey also moved into the program’s top-10 performance list with their efforts.

• In the men’s 8K, the maroon and gold harriers was second overall in the men’s 8K race, scoring 50 total points as a team. Northeastern took team medalist honors with 15 points while host UNCW was third with 73.

• Andrew Miller led Elon with a time of 24:44.57 and was seventh overall at the meet. The Fleming Island, Fla., native was three seconds off his personal-best time.

On Deck

The Phoenix is scheduled to compete at the CAA Cross Country Championships on March 5, hosted by UNCW.