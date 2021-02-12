Elon Cross Country to Compete at Winter Vertcross Meet in High Point
ELON, N.C. – The Elon University men’s and women’s cross country programs are set to continue their 2021 winter campaign with a trek to the Winter Vertcross meet hosted by Piedmont Triad rival High Point on Friday, Feb. 12. The meet begins at 3 p.m. with the women’s 6K followed by the men’s 8K at 4 p.m. at the Ivey M. Redmon Sports Complex.
How to Follow
• Timing results of the meet will be provided at http://bigkahunatiming.com/.
• Other updates of the Phoenix’s races will also be listed on @ElonXCTF on Twitter and Instagram.
Scouting the Field
• Elon will be one of six teams competing on both the men’s and women’s side at the meet.
• Other teams in action on Friday include Campbell, College of Charleston, Concord University, University of Charleston (WV) and host High Point.
Last Time Out
• Elon opened its 2021 winter campaign at the CAA XC Preview on Jan. 29, hosted by UNCW.
• The Phoenix women won its 5K race, scoring 17 points at the meet to edge out league rival James Madison, who tallied 54 points.
• Sophomore Maria Ahm won the women’s 5K with her school-record time of 17:19.29, over 25 seconds faster than teammate Leandra Lorenz, who was the runner-up. Ahm would earn the Colonial Athletic Association’s Women’s Runner of the Week accolade for her performance.
• The Phoenix had the first four runners of the race cross the finish line in Ahm, Lorenz (17:45.58) and sophomores Maggie Springer (17:46.57) and Anna Twomey (17:47.84).
• Lorenz, Springer and Twomey also moved into the program’s top-10 performance list with their efforts.
• In the men’s 8K, the maroon and gold harriers was second overall in the men’s 8K race, scoring 50 total points as a team. Northeastern took team medalist honors with 15 points while host UNCW was third with 73.
• Andrew Miller led Elon with a time of 24:44.57 and was seventh overall at the meet. The Fleming Island, Fla., native was three seconds off his personal-best time.
On Deck
The Phoenix is scheduled to compete at the CAA Cross Country Championships on March 5, hosted by UNCW.
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.