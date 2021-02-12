Elon Women’s Cross Country Victors at Winter Vertcross

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. – The Elon University women’s cross country team won its second meet in as many races as the Phoenix cross country programs competed at the Winter Vertcross on Friday, Feb. 12, at the Ivey M. Redmon Sports Complex.

The Elon women scored 36 points to earn its second straight meet title to start the season, beating out Campbell and host High Point, who tied for second with 48 points in the 6K run.

“I am very proud of our teams’ ability to compete strong and composed today,” said Phoenix head cross country coach Kevin Jermyn. “We overcame a lot to toe the line this afternoon and our runners embraced the cold, wet and muddy conditions. Our women ran great as a pack and finished with an impressive 42-second spread for our top 6 runners. They are running tough for each other. It was awesome to see Zane Jackson lead our men in his season debut and running side by side with freshmen teammate Ethan Mimeles. Our guys have the potential to do great things at CAAs when we race a full roster.”

Women’s Recap

• Elon had four runners finish in the top 10 of the race, led once again by sophomore Maria Ahm. Ahm was the runner-up with a time of 22:12.04, falling to Campbell’s Shanley Koekemoer, who took medalist honors with her time of 21:56.23.

• Redshirt freshman Leandra Lorenz was sixth overall as the next runner up for the Phoenix. The Kleinmachnow, Germany, native clocked a time of 22:26.63.

• Maggie Springer (seventh) and Alexandra DeCicco (10th) were the other Phoenix runners in the top-10. Springer ran a time of 22:27.42 while DeCicco came across the finish line at her time of 22:44.46.

• Anna Twomey was the fifth runner to come across for Elon, finishing 13th overall with a time of 22:53.12.

• Today’s victory was the sixth win out of nine meets for the Phoenix women, dating back to the fall of 2019 where the program won the Colonial Athletic Association Championship.

Men’s Recap

• Rookie Zane Jackson led the Phoenix men in his career debut for the maroon and gold, finishing 15th overall with a time of 26:50.59 in the men’s 8K. Fellow first-year Ethan Mimeles was 17th overall with a time of 26:55.31.

• Sophomore Dillon Selfors also made his 2021 winter debut for the Phoenix, running a time of 27:59.43. Cameron Dunn rounded out the maroon and gold men with a time of 28:16.73.

• Elon had only four runners compete at the meet, which did not qualify them for a team score. High Point won the meet with 37 points, defeating Charleston (W.V.) who was second with 56 points.

On Deck

The Phoenix will next compete at the CAA Championships on Friday, March 5, hosted at UNCW.

