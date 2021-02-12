High School Basketball Tonight Finals:Ragsdale takes two from Northwest Guilford/Dudley girls now (10-0)/NG boys improve to (12-0)
Ragsdale took two games from Northwest Guilford tonight in Jamestown, and it would be three games, if you count the JV Boys game too….
Finals on the High School Friday Night Scoreboard:
Ragsdale girls 36, Northwest Guilford 24
NWG(10-1)/Ragsdale(9-2)….First loss of the season for NWG Vikings…Both teams tied for first place now in the Metro 4-A Conference, with one week left in the regular season…
Ragsdale boys 73, Northwest Guilford 62
RHS(7-3)NWG(4-5)
Dudley girls 74, WS Parkland 50
Dudley(10-0)…Dudley’s Diamond Monroe – 26 pts. (scored her 1000th career point)
Northern Guilford boys 98, Rockingham County 24
NG(12-0)/ROCK(0-11)
Northern Guilford girls 51, Rockingham County 29
NG(10-1)/ROCK(5-7)
Eastern Guilford boys 77, Southern Alamance 40
EG’s Kadyn Dawkins was recognized for scoring over 1400 points in only two full seasons of Varsity basketball….
EG(8-1)
Southwest Guilford boys 63, Western Guilford 42
SWG(7-5)/WG(1-9)
Page girls 61, High Point Central 16
Page(6-6)/HPC(1-10)
Mount Tabor boys 51, Smith 41
MT(10-2)/Smith(8-4)
More scores on the way…..
