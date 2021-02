High School Basketball Tonight for 2/12/2021:Piedmont Classical School-Mount Zion Academy playing tonight on GreensboroSports Radio

High School Basketball Tonight for 2/12/2021:

Mount Zion Academy at Piedmont Classical School…Girls at 6/Boys at 7:30pm…PCS boys(17-8)/MZA(4-16)…PCS girls(1-7)/MZA(3-7)…Games can be heard on GreensboroSports Radio…Girls and boys games LIVE tonight from the Piedmont Classical School, on Yanceyville Road, on GreensboroSports Radio….High School basketball tonight, on GreensboroSports Radio.

Northwest Guilford at Ragsdale…Girls at 6/Boys at 7:30pm…NWG boys(4-4)/RHS(6-3)…NWG girls(10-0)/RHS(8-2)

High Point Central at Page…Girls at 6/Boys at 7:30pm…Page boys(9-2)/HPC(1-10)…Page girls(5-6)/HPC(1-9)

WS Parkland at Dudley…Girls at 6/Boys at 7:30pm…Dudley boys(5-5)/WSP(0-10)…Dudley girls(9-0)/WSP(4-6)

Smith at Mount Tabor…Girls at 6/Boys at 7:30pm…Smith boys(8-3)/MT(9-2)…Smith girls(0-10)/MT(1-5)

Western Guilford at Southwest Guilford…Boys at 7:30pm…WG boys(1-8)/SWG(6-5)…

Southeast Guilford at Southern Guilford4-4)/SG(0-9)…Girls at 6:30/Boys at 8pm…SEG boys(4-5)/SG(5-5)…SEG girls(4-4)/SG(0-9)

from Thursday night:Asheboro boys 74, Southeast Guilford 63

Rockingham County at Northern Guilford…Girls at 5:30/Boys at 7pm…NG boys(11-0)/ROCK(0-10)…NG girls(9-1)/ROCK(5-6)

Southern Alamance at Eastern Guilford…Girls at 6:30/Boys at 8pm…EG boys(7-1)/SA(3-8)…EG girls(0-6)/SA(5-6)

Northeast Guilford at Western Alamance…Girls at 5:30/Boys at 7pm…NEG boys(2-8)/WA(4-7)…NEG girls(2-8)/WA(5-5)

Grimsley girls(6-5) at Southwestern Randolph(6-3)…Girls at 6pm

Greensboro Day School at High Point Christian Academy…Girls at 5:30/Boys at 7pm…GDS boys(22-5)/HPCA(14-8)…GDS girls(13-5)/HPCA(18-1)

Vandalia Christian School boys(6-8) at Union Grove Christian(9-12) 6:30pm

Triad Math and Science Academy boys(0-8) at High Point Home Educators(12-4) TBA

Triad Math and Science Academy girls(3-2) at High Point Home Educators(15-11) TBA

from Thursday:Providence Grove boys 68, High Point Andrews 52

HPA(6-6)/PG(7-5)

Providence Grove girls 63, High Point Andrews 49

HPA(8-2)/PG(6-5)

from Thursday night:Grimsley boys 72, Southwestern Randolph 37

GHS(8-1)/SWR(1-10)

from Thursday night:Caldwell Academy boys 62, Westchester Country Day 54

CA(5-13)/WCD(4-11)

Caldwell Academy girls 60, Westchester Country Day 30

CA(9-8)/WCD(1-11)

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Grimsley boys(8-1)-OFF

High Point Andrews-OFF…boys(6-6)/girls(8-2)

Western Guilford girls(2-6)-OFF

Cornerstone Charter Academy boys(3-4)-OFF

Shining Light Academy-OFF…boys(8-12)/girls(9-2)

Caldwell Academy-OFF…boys(5-13)/girls(9-8)

Vandalia Christian School girls(8-5)-OFF