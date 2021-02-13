Elon WLAX Phoenix Tops Campbell in Season Opener, 13-9

BUIES CREEK, N.C. – The Elon University women’s lacrosse team defeated Campbell in its first game of the 2021 season on Saturday, Feb. 13, 13-9.

BOX SCORE

“I’m so proud of the effort our team put forth against a tough Campbell team,” said head coach Josh Hexter. “Today was all about enjoying the competition and believing in each other. Much of our focus has been on positive energy and that was truly evident today. I know this team is grateful for every opportunity to compete and we can’t wait to get back to work at practice.”

THE RUNDOWN

-Elon opened the half with two goals from Sara Bouwman and Mae McGlynn to take an early 2-0 lead. After the teams traded goals, the Camels found the back of the net twice to tie the game at three. McGlynn and Kaley Ehnow each added a goal in the final three minutes of the half to give the Phoenix a two-goal advantage (5-3) going into intermission.

-After the Phoenix grew its lead to four (8-4), Campbell tacked on three consecutive goals to cut the Elon lead to one (8-7) with 22:04 left in the game. The maroon and gold then answered with four goals of its own to take a 12-7 advantage. The Phoenix held on to its momentum the rest of the way, closing the matchup with the four-goal victory.

NOTES

-Freshman Margaret Stephan led the Elon offense, recording four goals in the first game of her collegiate career. She also tied McGlynn in points (5). McGlynn finished the day with a hat trick and pair of assists.

-In the draw circle, Campbell Armstrong paced the Phoenix with three draw controls, followed by Cassidy Creighton (2).

-Kailee Follette tied Campbell’s Alex Salim for the game high in ground balls (4) in her collegiate debut. The freshman also tallied a team-high three caused turnovers.

-Paulina DiFatta made her first appearance between the pipes since the 2019 season, playing in the entire contest to earn the seventh win of her career. The redshirt senior totaled six saves on the day.

-Collectively, the Phoenix outshot Campbell 29-17, posted eight more caused turnovers (13-5) and picked up 11 more ground balls (22-11).

-With the win, Elon has now won four consecutive games against the Camels and three consecutive season openers.

UP NEXT

Elon returns home to host James Madison in its conference opener at Rudd Field on Sunday, March 7 at 2 p.m.