Game Report on Dudley-WS Parkland Girls Basketball:Dudley goes to (10-0) and Monroe gets to 1,000 points in her career
Dudley – 74
Parkland – 50
Dudley - 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final 18 18 21 17 74
Diamond Monroe – 26 (scored her 1000th career point)
Mariah Frazier – 19
Nakyia Williams – 11
Anayah Underwood – 11
Marissa Wooten – 5
Morgan Smith – 2
Parkland - 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final 9 14 10 17 50
Minnie Griffin – 20
Taleeya Reed – 13
Justice Williams 6
Dynajia Andrews – 5
Makenzie Levine – 4
Danasja Horne – 2
Courtesy of Frank R. McNeil
Girls Basketball Coach
James B. Dudley High School
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.