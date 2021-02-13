Game Report on Dudley-WS Parkland Girls Basketball:Dudley goes to (10-0) and Monroe gets to 1,000 points in her career

Dudley – 74
Parkland – 50

Dudley - 1st     2nd     3rd     4th     Final
         18      18       21      17      74

Diamond Monroe – 26 (scored her 1000th career point)

Mariah Frazier – 19

Nakyia Williams – 11

Anayah Underwood – 11

Marissa Wooten – 5

Morgan Smith – 2

Parkland  - 1st     2nd     3rd     4th     Final
            9       14      10      17        50

Minnie Griffin – 20

Taleeya Reed – 13

Justice Williams 6

Dynajia Andrews – 5

Makenzie Levine – 4

Danasja Horne – 2

Courtesy of Frank R. McNeil
Girls Basketball Coach
James B. Dudley High School

