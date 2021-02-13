Game Report on Eastern Guilford-Southern Alamance Boys Basketball:EG Wildcats run wild in win over SA, with Ford running hard, plus Lawson and Sudan take off like a loose van, as 11 ‘Cats get in the book and Dawkins goes over 1,400 points for his career
Final:Eastern Guilford 77, Southern Alamance 40
EG(8-1)/SA(3-9)
End of 1st Q:EG 21, SA 6…Halftime:EG 36, SA 13…End of 3rd Q:EG 59, SA 25…Final:EG 77, SA 40
Eastern scoring:C. Ford 17 points, M. Lawson 10 points, K. Sudan 10 points, Kamell Smith 8 pts., K. Lundy 8, Kadyn Dawkins 7 pts., S. Blackstock 6, T. Bigelow 4, D. McCollum 3, J. Womack 2, J. Graves 1
Southern Alamance scoring: G. Thompson 16 points, J. Roy 5, Campbell 5, Teague 4, Watson 3, Deanhardt 3, Senger 2
***********Kadyn Dawkins, for Eastern Guilford HS, scored the 1,400th point of his career tonight/Friday night, and he reached that milestone in just two full seasons…**********
