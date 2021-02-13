Game Report on North Davidson-Ledford Girls Basketball:Emily Hege becomes the All-Time leading scorer for North Davidson HS girls basketball
North Davidson 62, Ledford 40
ND Q1: 13 Q2: 11 Q3: 19 Q4: 19 Led: Q1: 12 Q2: 6 Q3: 8 Q4: 14
ND Scoring
Hege 21……***********Emily Hege becomes the All-Time leading scorer for North Davidson HS girls basketball***********
Michael 20
McMillan 16
Brinkley 3
Minton 2
Ledford
Ledbetter 18
Linbacher 10
Harrison 6
Flynt 2
Grier 2
Conger 2
Courtesy of Katelyn Frazier
Physical & Health Education Teacher
NDMS Assistant AD
Head Varsity Women’s Basketball Coach
