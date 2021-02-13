Game Report on Northern Guilford-Rockingham County Boys Basketball:NG Nighthawks see 12 players score, led by Elliot, Hodge and Wenger/17-0 4th Q for ‘Hawks

Northern Guilford 98, Rockingham County 24

Northern:   27,31,23,17=98

Rockingham: 10, 6, 8, 0=24


Northern

M Elliot: 17

N Hodge: 14

S Wenger: 12

N Whitley: 9

V Bolyard: 9

L Tabler: 9

J Helms: 7

K Ryan: 6

B Evans: 4

O Griffith: 4

S Emerick: 4

B Vail: 3


Rockingham

C Jones: 6

C Doss: 3

C Smith: 3

L Smith: 2

L Sebastian: 2

D Lee: 2

J Compton: 2

C Akers: 2

L Denny: 2


Courtesy of Olivia Rollins, with Northern Guilford boys basketball

			
