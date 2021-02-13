Game Report on Northern Guilford-Rockingham County Boys Basketball:NG Nighthawks see 12 players score, led by Elliot, Hodge and Wenger/17-0 4th Q for ‘Hawks
Northern Guilford 98, Rockingham County 24
Northern: 27,31,23,17=98
Rockingham: 10, 6, 8, 0=24
Northern
M Elliot: 17
N Hodge: 14
S Wenger: 12
N Whitley: 9
V Bolyard: 9
L Tabler: 9
J Helms: 7
K Ryan: 6
B Evans: 4
O Griffith: 4
S Emerick: 4
B Vail: 3
Rockingham
C Jones: 6
C Doss: 3
C Smith: 3
L Smith: 2
L Sebastian: 2
D Lee: 2
J Compton: 2
C Akers: 2
L Denny: 2
Courtesy of Olivia Rollins, with Northern Guilford boys basketball
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.