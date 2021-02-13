Game Report on Page-High Point Central Girls Basketball:Page gets big games from Williams, Maynard, Schmedes, Martin and Sloyan

Posted by Press Release on February 13, 2021

Page 61, High Point Central 19

Page-               9 14 16 22- 61
High Point Central- 3  4  5  7- 19

Page (6-6, 3-3)Candice Williams 16, Reagan Maynard 11, Amiya Martin 8, Kirah Lineberry 6, Anna Schmedes 6, Hattie Sloyan 5, Meredith Fennie 4, Ava Cowles 2, Leilla Hamoud 2, Sutton Sherrill 1
High Point Central (1-11, 0-6) Anna Krasjnik 15, Janiya Mitchell 4

Page was led by freshman Candice Williams 16 points and Reagan Maynard’s 11. Anna Schmedes had 6 points, 10 rebounds, 8 assists and 4 steals. Senior Amiyah Martin scored 8 points and freshman Hattie Sloyan also had 10 rebounds and 4 steals.

High Point was led by Anna Krasjnik’s 15 points.

Page hosts Grimsley on Monday at the Mac at 6:00 while High Point Central plays NW Guilford.

Courtesy of Page head coach Ed Johnson

