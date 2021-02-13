Game Report on Page-High Point Central Girls Basketball:Page gets big games from Williams, Maynard, Schmedes, Martin and Sloyan
Page 61, High Point Central 19
Page- 9 14 16 22- 61 High Point Central- 3 4 5 7- 19
Page (6-6, 3-3)Candice Williams 16, Reagan Maynard 11, Amiya Martin 8, Kirah Lineberry 6, Anna Schmedes 6, Hattie Sloyan 5, Meredith Fennie 4, Ava Cowles 2, Leilla Hamoud 2, Sutton Sherrill 1
High Point Central (1-11, 0-6) Anna Krasjnik 15, Janiya Mitchell 4
Page was led by freshman Candice Williams 16 points and Reagan Maynard’s 11. Anna Schmedes had 6 points, 10 rebounds, 8 assists and 4 steals. Senior Amiyah Martin scored 8 points and freshman Hattie Sloyan also had 10 rebounds and 4 steals.
High Point was led by Anna Krasjnik’s 15 points.
Page hosts Grimsley on Monday at the Mac at 6:00 while High Point Central plays NW Guilford.
Courtesy of Page head coach Ed Johnson
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.