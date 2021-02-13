Game Report on Ragsdale-Northwest Guilford Boys Basketball:Ragsdale tops NWG as Kobe Parker lights it up from Three-point range, while Jah Saigo, Cameron Cofield and Aaron Fant all get busy attacking the lane/rim
Final:Ragsdale 73, Northwest Guilford 62
RHS(7-3)/NWG(4-5)
End of 1st Q:RHS 16, NWG 12…Halftime:NWG 37, RHS 33…End of 3rd Q:RHS 51, NWG 47…Final:RHS 73, NWG 62
Ragsdale scoring:Kobe Parker 24 points(with 5 threes), Jah Saigo 14 points, Cameron Cofield 11 points, Aaron Fant 10 points, Andrew Siler 6, Darin Fant 6, Trent Jackson 2, Zach Byrd 2, Ron Jones 1
Northwest scoring:Drew Watkins 25 points(Watkins with 19 points in the first half), Jaylen Cross 11 points, Jake Kawalec 9 pts., Conner Ballou 8 pts., Wyatt Harbough 6, Sheldon Ulmer 2
Metro 4-A Conference Standings:
School Name *W-L Page 5-1 Grimsley 4-1 Ragsdale 3-2 Northwest Guilford 1-4 High Point Central 1-6
