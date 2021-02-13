Game Report on Ragsdale-Northwest Guilford Girls Basketball:Defense and Balanced scoring help Tigers end up on top, with Bradford setting the pace with scoring, rebounding, and Free Throws
Final Score: Ragsdale 36 (9-2) Northwest Guilford 24 (10-1)
Halftime: Ragsdale 14 Northwest 8
End of 1st Q:Northwest 6, Ragsdale 4…End of 3rd Q:Ragsdale 21, Northwest 14…Final:RHS 36, NWG 24
Scoring:
Ragsdale: Alyssa Bradford 7, Victoria Boddie 6, Erin Mackie 6, Moriah Simmons 6, Christian Atwater 6, Kat Maros 5
Northwest Guilford: M Young 12, S Riddles 7, M Mosbacher 5
Courtesy of Coach Jackson, with Ragsdale High School Girls Basketball
Metro 4-A Conference Standings
Northwest Guilford 6-1 Ragsdale 5-1 Page 3-3 Grimsley 2-4 High Point Central 0-7
