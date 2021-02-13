Game Report on Southwest Guilford-Western Guilford Boys Basketball:SWG sees DB/DeAnthony Butchee cutting through the WG “D”(defense) for 24 points, and Carmack adds in 13 points that were key, for SWG

Final:Southwest Guilford 63, Western Guilford 42

The SWG Cowboys hosted the Hornets of Western Guilford tonight. Both teams wanted to get a win as the regular season is in the home stretch.

After a sluggish start, the Cowboys asserted themselves. After the teams traded baskets to start the game it was 4-4. Southwest started to put it all together and closed the opening frame on a 16-0 run to pull ahead 20-4.

In the second frame the Hornets fought back with a quick 4-0 spurt of their own to cut it to 20-8. From there the teams played basically even the rest of the half as the score at the break got to 32-15.

The Hornets continued to swarm and pester the Cowboys as they took advantage of their mental mistakes in the opening part of the frame. Following the officials timeout, Southwest played with a little more energy and efficiency and the quarter closed at 43-26.

In the final frame the Cowboys started to put it back together and forced several turnovers which lead to easy baskets and several highlight real dunks. It was a great full team effort tonight for a solid 63-42 win for the Cowboys.

The Hornets had 4 players with 7 points on the night to pace the offense. The Cowboys were led by DeAnthony Butchee with (24, 3 Asts, 3 Rebs, Stl), and Claude Cormack with (13, 6 Asts, 7 Rebs, 2 Blks, Stl).

1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final Western 04 11 11 16 42 Southwest 20 12 11 20 63

Western (1-9, 1-6)

Southwest (7-5, 4-4)

Amarya Huggins 7,points

Claude Cormack 13, 7 Rebs, 6 Asts, 2 Blks, Stl

Isaiah Smith 2, Ast, Stl

DeAnthony Butchee 24, 3 Asts, 3 Rebs, Stl

Noah Goldston 2, 3 Stls, Ast, Stl

Stevon Harrison 3, 3 Rebs, Stl

Mason Drabik 2

Henry Giant 5, 5 Rebs, 3 Blks, Ast

Alston Harrison, 5, 2 Asts, Reb, Stl

Courtesy of Southwest Guilford Cowboys’ head coach, Greg Vlazny