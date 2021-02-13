Game Report on Triad Math and Science Academy-Forsyth Home Educators Girls Basketball:TMSA all the way with Woods, Drayton-Gill, and Lewis out in front for TMSA

Posted by Andy Durham on February 13, 2021 at 12:54 am under High School | Be the First to Comment

Triad Math & Science Academy take the win against Forsyth Home Ed 50-41 in a home game tonight/Friday night.
TMSA(4-2)/FHE(15-12)

TMSA Scorers:

Adreahna Woods – 15 pts

Azahreya Drayton-Gill – 15 pts

Mya Lewis – 11 pts

Nicole Smith – 4 pts

Kaila Daye – 3 pts

Zamaria Booker – 2 pts

Courtesy of Marlisa Lewis- Team Assistant

