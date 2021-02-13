Game Report on Triad Math and Science Academy-Forsyth Home Educators Girls Basketball:TMSA all the way with Woods, Drayton-Gill, and Lewis out in front for TMSA
Triad Math & Science Academy take the win against Forsyth Home Ed 50-41 in a home game tonight/Friday night.
TMSA(4-2)/FHE(15-12)
TMSA Scorers:
Adreahna Woods – 15 pts
Azahreya Drayton-Gill – 15 pts
Mya Lewis – 11 pts
Nicole Smith – 4 pts
Kaila Daye – 3 pts
Zamaria Booker – 2 pts
Courtesy of Marlisa Lewis- Team Assistant
