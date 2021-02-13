Game Report on WS Reagan-Davie County Boys Basketball:Davie County hits key Free Throws late in the game, to steal a win from visiting Reagan

Davie County 46, Winston-Salem Reagan 39

REAGAN — (0-7, 0-6) Jalil Rogers 21, Hill 6, Corbin 4, O. Koivisto 3, Pennell 3, Joines 2,

DAVIE COUNTY (6-4, 5-4) ZaHaree Maddox 16, Luke Williams 14, Carney 7, Walser 3, Taylor 3, Tatum 3.

Davie County hit seven free throws in the final minute to break open a tight game & steal a 46-39 win from visiting Reagan Friday night in Mocksville. The War Eagles, who beat the Raiders by 21 points on the road Wednesday night, faced a tougher task at home, trailing for most of the game’s first 24 minutes in securing their fifth Central Piedmont Conference win of the season.

Reagan led by five on three different occasions, the last at 31-26 with 2:29 remaining in the third quarter. But Davie scored the game’s next 11 points over six minutes to open a 37-31 advantage with 5:06 left, highlighted by a ZaHaree Maddox steal, score & FT & FGs on consecutive possessions by Tate Carney.

The Raiders fought back behind Jalil Rogers, the game’s leading scorer with 21 points, to cut the lead to one (39-38) at the midpoint of the final period. Davie held the ball for much of the next three minutes against the Raiders’ zone, leading only 41-38 with 59 seconds left, before their parade to the free throw line secured the win.

Maddox led the winners with 17, but was limited to only three field goals while Luke Williams added 14 for the War Eagles after leading all scorers with 17 in Dave’s 21-point win at Reagan earlier in the week.

The Raiders enjoyed a decisive advantage on the boards (37-27) for the second straight game against Davie, led by Rogers’ six rebounds & five each from seniors Brodie Kiger & Chris Joines.

Reagan, which went 19 days on pause before the Davie game on Wednesday, has a quick turnaround in CPC action with a home game tomorrow against Glenn at 2p in Pfafftown, then three games in four days next week to conclude it’s 2021 season.

Courtesy of Coach Bill Armour