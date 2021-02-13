HPU Cross Country Results from Winter VertCross

Women’s Results – Panthers Finish Third at Winter VertCross

KERNERSVILLE, N.C.– The High Point University women’s cross-country team competed at HPU’s signature home cross-country event the Winter VertCross meet today (Feb. 12). Famke Heinst was HPU’s first finisher with a time of 22:17.66 as she placed third on a rainy and cold 5k course. The Panther women finished with the same amount of points as Campbell (48) but placed third due to the tiebreaker.

Lindsey Ickes was the second HPU finisher as she was earlier this season at Winthrop. At the Winter VertCross, she finished fifth with a time of 22:23.15.

MEN’S RESULTS

KERNERSVILLE, N.C.– The High Point University men’s cross-country team competed at HPU’s hallmark home cross-country event the Winter VertCross meet today (Feb. 12). Hocine Bouchrak won his second consecutive race of the season with a time of 25:21.27 on a rainy and cold 8k course. The Panther Men won the Winter VertCross as a team as they finished 1, 4, 9, 10, 13, 14, 15 earning a point total of 37.

At the last VertCross in the fall of 2019 Bouchrak won his first collegiate race. In this 2021 season, Bouchrak has won the first two races of the year. The Panthers are on a hot streak as well as this win marks their second straight.

Austen Cave was the second Panther finisher as he finished fourth with a time of 25:43.42. Cave was the second finisher in the season-opening race for the Panthers as well.

Spence Smucker and Hunter Steinau were HPU’s two other top ten finishers as Smucker finished ninth with a time of 26:23.72. Steinau was tenth with a time of 26:41.61.