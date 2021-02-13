Livingston Posts Career-high as Greensboro College Women Fall at William Peace

RALEIGH, N.C.—William Peace University’s Sydney Austin posted a game-high 24 points as Greensboro College dropped a Friday evening USA South Athletic Conference (USA South) contest to William Peace, 78-61.

The Pride (1-6, 1-6 USA South) jumped to an 8-4 lead after the first 2:30 of the first quarter and extended the lead,11-6, 45 seconds later on a Kiara Johnson three-point field goal. A Lauren Livingston layup on Iness Knox’s fourth assist of the quarter strengthened the Pride’s lead, 13-7, with 5:47 left in the quarter. Greensboro held on to a one-possession lead until the final minute when Destiny Timberlake scored five-straight points to end the high-scoring period with the Pride ahead, 25-16.

Greensboro’s lead grew as large as 12 points on an Egypt Alexander layup 36 seconds into the second quarter. Alexander bolstered the Pride’s lead back to 12 points at the 8:05 mark with another layup as the Pride stayed ahead, 30-18. William Peace (5-4, 5-4 USA South) countered with a 13-2 into the 2:10 mark of the period to chop the lead down to one point. Livingston answered with a three-point field goal 20 seconds later to stop the run, placing the Pride ahead by four points. The Pacers scored the quarter’s final five points to claim a one-point lead at halftime.

Livingston opened the half with her 13th point of the game on a three-point field goal 15 seconds into the third quarter as the Pride opened the period reclaiming the lead. The Pacers mounted a 9-2 run over the next four minutes to reclaim and extend their advantage, 47-40. William Peace stretched their lead to 11 points at the 2:24 mark of the period, but the Pride posted the quarter’s final four points from Briana Milton and Alexander as Greensboro chopped the lead to seven points.

William Peace opened the fourth quarter on a 9-2 run in the first 2:15 of the period, forcing a Greensboro timeout. The Pride battled through a scoring drought while holding William Peace’s offense in check through the middle of the period. Livingston broke the Pride’s drought with her 16th point on her fourth three-point field goal of the evening to cut the deficit to eleven points with 4:45 remaining in the contest. The Pacers extended their lead to 15 points with 3:58 left and held on to their double-digit lead on the way to the victory.

Livingston led the Pride with 20 points, a career-high, on six-for-14 shooting while adding three steals. Timberlake came off the bench to post a 12 points, eight-rebound effort with two blocks and two steals. Johnson added nine points with four assists. Knox led the Pride with eight assists.

Austin’s 24 points came on eight-for-15 shooting while posting nine rebounds and six assists. Jaymesha Sanders added 14 points for William Peace.

The Pride and the Pacers finish their home-and-home USA South series Sunday inside Hanes Gym. Sunday’s game time, originally scheduled for 2 p.m., has been moved up to noon on the Greensboro College campus.

Courtesy of Bryan Jones, Greensboro College Sports Information Director