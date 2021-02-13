Looking at the Local HS Basketball Conference Standings, with right at One Week left in the Regular Season

Posted by Andy Durham on February 13, 2021 at 2:13 pm under High School | Be the First to Comment

**********Local High School Basketball Conference Standings**********

Metro 4-A Conference Standings Girls

School Name	        W-L
Northwest Guilford	6-1	
Ragsdale	        5-1	
Page	                3-3	
Grimsley	        2-4	
High Point Central	0-7

Metro 4-A Conference Standings Boys

School Name	     W-L	
Page	             5-1	
Grimsley	     4-1	
Ragsdale	     3-2	
Northwest Guilford   1-4	
High Point Central   1-6

Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference Boys

School Name	       W-L	
Mount Tabor	       8-0	
Ben L. Smith	       5-3	
Dudley	               4-3	
Southwest Guilford     4-4	
Western Guilford       1-6	
Parkland	       0-6

Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference Girls

School Name	       W-L	
Dudley	               6-0	
Southwest Guilford     4-1	
Parkland	       4-3	
Western Guilford       2-4	
Mount Tabor	       1-3	
Ben L. Smith	       0-6

Mid-State 3-A Conference Boys

School Name	       W-L	
Northern Guilford      12-0	
Morehead	        8-4	
Person	                7-5	
Eastern Alamance	7-5	
McMichael	        5-5	
Western Alamance	4-7	
Northeast Guilford	2-8	
Rockingham County	0-11

Mid-State 3-A Conference Girls

School Name	        W-L	
Eastern Alamance	9-0	
Northern Guilford      10-1	
Person	                7-3	
Western Alamance	6-5	
Rockingham County	5-7	
McMichael	        3-5	
Northeast Guilford	2-9	
Morehead	        0-12

Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference Boys

School Name	        W-L	
Eastern Guilford	5-0	
Walter M. Williams	4-2	
Asheboro	        4-2	
Southeast Guilford	4-3	
Southern Guilford	2-3	
Southern Alamance	2-5	
Southwestern Randolph	0-6

Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference Girls

School Name	        W-L	
Asheboro	        6-0	
Southeast Guilford	4-2	
Southwestern Randolph	4-2	
Walter M. Williams	4-2	
Southern Alamance	2-4	
Southern Guilford	0-5	
Eastern Guilford	0-5

Piedmont Athletic Conference 2-A Boys

School Name	        W-L	
Randleman	        9-2	
Providence Grove	6-5	
Trinity	                5-5	
Eastern Randolph	5-5	
Wheatmore	        4-6	
T. Wingate Andrews	4-6	
Jordan-Matthews	        3-7

Piedmont Athletic Conference 2-A Girls

School Name	        W-L	
Randleman	        9-2	
T. Wingate Andrews	8-2	
Wheatmore	        7-3	
Providence Grove	6-4	
Eastern Randolph	2-7	
Trinity	                1-8	
Jordan-Matthews	        0-7

NCISAA Triad 3-A Boys

School Name	              W-L	
Greensboro Day School	      10-0	
Forsyth Country Day	       6-3	
High Point Christian Academy   5-4	
Calvary Day School	       5-5	
Westchester Country Day	       1-8	
Caldwell Academy	       1-8

NCISAA Triad 3-A Girls

School Name	               W-L	
Greensboro Day School	       8-2	
Forsyth Country Day	       8-2	
High Point Christian Academy   6-2	
Caldwell Academy	       4-6	
Westchester Country Day	       1-7	
Calvary Day School	       1-9	
Salem Academy	               0-0

Tags:

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

home top