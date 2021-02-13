Looking at the Local HS Basketball Conference Standings, with right at One Week left in the Regular Season
**********Local High School Basketball Conference Standings**********
Metro 4-A Conference Standings Girls
School Name W-L Northwest Guilford 6-1 Ragsdale 5-1 Page 3-3 Grimsley 2-4 High Point Central 0-7
Metro 4-A Conference Standings Boys
School Name W-L Page 5-1 Grimsley 4-1 Ragsdale 3-2 Northwest Guilford 1-4 High Point Central 1-6
Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference Boys
School Name W-L Mount Tabor 8-0 Ben L. Smith 5-3 Dudley 4-3 Southwest Guilford 4-4 Western Guilford 1-6 Parkland 0-6
Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference Girls
School Name W-L Dudley 6-0 Southwest Guilford 4-1 Parkland 4-3 Western Guilford 2-4 Mount Tabor 1-3 Ben L. Smith 0-6
Mid-State 3-A Conference Boys
School Name W-L Northern Guilford 12-0 Morehead 8-4 Person 7-5 Eastern Alamance 7-5 McMichael 5-5 Western Alamance 4-7 Northeast Guilford 2-8 Rockingham County 0-11
Mid-State 3-A Conference Girls
School Name W-L Eastern Alamance 9-0 Northern Guilford 10-1 Person 7-3 Western Alamance 6-5 Rockingham County 5-7 McMichael 3-5 Northeast Guilford 2-9 Morehead 0-12
Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference Boys
School Name W-L Eastern Guilford 5-0 Walter M. Williams 4-2 Asheboro 4-2 Southeast Guilford 4-3 Southern Guilford 2-3 Southern Alamance 2-5 Southwestern Randolph 0-6
Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference Girls
School Name W-L Asheboro 6-0 Southeast Guilford 4-2 Southwestern Randolph 4-2 Walter M. Williams 4-2 Southern Alamance 2-4 Southern Guilford 0-5 Eastern Guilford 0-5
Piedmont Athletic Conference 2-A Boys
School Name W-L Randleman 9-2 Providence Grove 6-5 Trinity 5-5 Eastern Randolph 5-5 Wheatmore 4-6 T. Wingate Andrews 4-6 Jordan-Matthews 3-7
Piedmont Athletic Conference 2-A Girls
School Name W-L Randleman 9-2 T. Wingate Andrews 8-2 Wheatmore 7-3 Providence Grove 6-4 Eastern Randolph 2-7 Trinity 1-8 Jordan-Matthews 0-7
NCISAA Triad 3-A Boys
School Name W-L Greensboro Day School 10-0 Forsyth Country Day 6-3 High Point Christian Academy 5-4 Calvary Day School 5-5 Westchester Country Day 1-8 Caldwell Academy 1-8
NCISAA Triad 3-A Girls
School Name W-L Greensboro Day School 8-2 Forsyth Country Day 8-2 High Point Christian Academy 6-2 Caldwell Academy 4-6 Westchester Country Day 1-7 Calvary Day School 1-9 Salem Academy 0-0
