Alexis Chase Tallies Three Points as Greensboro College Women’s Soccer Defeats William Peace

GREENSBORO, N.C.—Greensboro College’s Alexis Chase tallied three points as the Pride earned a Saturday afternoon USA South Athletic Conference (USA South) victory over William Peace University, 2-0, in both team’s conference opener.

Chase nearly put the Pride (1-0, 1-0 USA South) ahead in the early stages of the first half of a wet and chilly contest when she was tackled from behind inside the right portion of the 18-yard box at the end of a long run where she gained the advantage. As Chase’s shot went left on the penalty kick, William Peace goalkeeper Kasey Wilkins followed the ball, making the save as the Pacers controlled the rebound. The Pride had one other close call in the 26th minute when Logan Schnabl fired a shot into the hands of Wilkins to keep the game scoreless. The Pride placed pressure on the Pacers in the last six minutes of the first half, earning three corner kicks in a three-minute span, but the Pacers held inside the box as both sides remained scoreless at halftime.

William Peace held a slight possession advantage in the first 15 minutes of the second half as the Pacers began to create scoring opportunities of their own. Raine Greene fired a shot from the left side, which Pride goalkeeper Hannah Rice was able to stop. Greensboro finally broke through in the 73rd minute as the Pride earned their second corner kick of the half. Chase placed the ball off the corner kick into the central area of the 18-yard box where Angela Niles headed the ball into the upper right-hand corner of the net to put the Pride ahead. William Peace countered with a scoring opportunity three minutes later when Shaelyn Webb fired a shot into Rice’s hands to hold off the Pacers. The Pride earned an insurance goal in the 79th minute when Chase received the ball at midfield off a change of possession and won the half-field sprint into the 18-yard box. She then fired the ball into the upper right-hand corner of the net from 15 yards away to put the Pride ahead and seal the win.

Chase finished the contest with a goal and an assist while Niles’ goal is credited as the game-winning goal.

The Pride out-shot the Pacers, 13-7, while holding a 7-4 edge in shots-on-goal. The Pacers held a 9-6 edge in corner kicks while the Pride claimed the advantage on fouls, 14-5.

Hannah Rice (1-0) claimed the victory in the net for the Pride, making four saves. Wilkins made five saves for the Pacers, playing the first half. Abigail Mosteller (0-1) claimed the loss, relieving Wilkins in net for the Pacers in second half.

The Pride return to USA South play next Sunday at 2 p.m., traveling to North Carolina Wesleyan College.

Courtesy of Bryan Jones, Greensboro College Sports Information Director