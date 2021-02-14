Alexis Sox Posts Three RBI as Greensboro College Softball Drops Two at Emory & Henry

EMORY, Va.—Greensboro College’s Alexis Sox (Burlington, N.C./Western Alamance) tallied three RBI and Kailey Walker (Eden, N.C./Morehead) tallied four total hits over the Pride’s Sunday afternoon softball doubleheader with Emory & Henry College to open the season. The Pride dropped game one, 10-3, and fell in the nightcap, 6-5.

Emory & Henry jumped to a 5-0 lead through the first three innings of game one. The Pride answered with a three-run fourth inning, sparked by Jordan Deaton (Gibsonville, N.C./Northeast Guilford) when she hit a fly ball that was dropped in right field, bringing home the Pride’s first run. Olivia Davidson capped the rally with a two-out single to left field, bringing home Ivy Ray, to cut the Wasps lead down to two runs. Emory & Henry posted a four-run rally in the bottom of the sixth inning. Caroline Stanley (Reidsville, N.C./Rockingham County) sparked an attempted rally for the Pride in the top of the seventh frame with an infield single to third base that placed runners at the corners with two outs, but the Wasps posted the final out one at-bat later to earn the game-one win.

The Pride sat down the Wasps in the first two innings, only facing the minimum to open game two as Kassie Simmons (Gibsonville, N.C./Eastern Guilford) posted three strikeouts in the first two innings. Greensboro posted a four-run rally to aid Simmons in the top of third frame, sparked by Sox’s two-RBI double. Ray capped the rally with a one-out RBI-single.

Emory & Henry countered in the bottom of the fourth inning as the Wasps posted a three-run rally, scoring two runs with two outs. Sox sought revenge immediately in the next half-inning as she connected on a solo-home run to center field to extend the lead back to two runs. An Allyson Steadman one-out, three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning erased the lead and put the Wasps ahead by one. Sox singled with one out in the top of the seventh, but Wasps held to complete the doubleheader sweep.

Sox went three-for-six with three RBI over both games. Walker finished four-for-seven with a double, leading the Pride in hits over the afternoon. Deaton posted two-hits in game two and was involved in bringing home two runs over the afternoon. Davidson and Simmons each tallied two hits over both games.

Cheyanne Cox (Burlington, N.C./Southern Alamance) (0-1) took the loss in game one with a five-inning effort where she struck out three and walked two while giving up five earned runs. Lauren Engel threw the final inning of game one. Simmons (0-1) took the game-two loss in a complete-game effort, striking out five and walking one.

Cam Derr (1-0) claimed the game-one win for Emory & Henry in a complete-game effort, striking out seven and walking two. Alex Braun (1-0) struck out three and walked two in a game-two complete-game win.

The Pride (0-2) gear up for an exhibition doubleheader with Surry Community College Friday beginning at 2 p.m. at Latham Park in Greensboro before returning to regular-season action next Saturday with a road doubleheader at the University of Lynchburg.

### WE ARE 1 PRIDE ###

Courtesy of Bryan Jones, Greensboro College Sports Information Director