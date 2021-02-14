Ariana Wolkerstorfer Places Fourth at Lady Warrior Open, Representing College Women’s Wrestling

FREMONT, Neb.—Greensboro College’s Ariana Wolkerstorfer placed fourth in the Pride’s second-ever women’s wrestling competition, taking place at the Lady Warrior Open at Midland University.

Wolkerstorfer collected three wins on the day in the 123-pound weight class, including her first two matches that led her to the semifinals of her weight class. The freshman defeated Avery Thomason of Midland, 10-0, in a technical fall to lead off the day. Wolkerstorfer then claimed victory in her quarterfinal matchup over Marissa Burt from the University of Jamestown, 10-0, in Wolkerstorfer’s second-straight technical-fall victory.

She advanced to the semifinals in the weight class, but fell to William Penn’s Mami Selemani by decision, 7-0. Wolkerstorfer recovered in the consolation semifinals and earned a fall victory for her third win of the day, pinning Midland’s Prethy Enriquez in 5:32. Wolkerstorfer stared down an opportunity to place third in the weight class but fell to Samantha Weeks from the University of Jamestown by decision, 5-2.

Wolkerstorfer now boasts four wins on her season. She scored the first-ever women’s wrestling victory at Greensboro College and in women’s collegiate wrestling within North Carolina schools at the Robert Horton Memorial at Emmanuel College. Her overall record for this season stands at 4-5 after finishing 3-2 at today’s tournament.

Wolkerstorfer and the Pride continue competition as the opportunities arise as Greensboro College builds the women’s wrestling program for next season and beyond.

Courtesy of Bryan Jones, Greensboro College Sports Information Director