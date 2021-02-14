Congratulations to Je’Bria Fullwood(Greensboro Day School) on reaching the 1,000 point mark in her high school basketball career/”Full Throttle” Fullwood also has over 700 rebounds

Posted by Andy Durham on February 14, 2021 at 12:59 am under High School | Be the First to Comment

Congrats to Je’bria Fullwood(Greensboro Day School) on scoring 1000 points in her high school basketball career. She also has over 700 rebounds, for the Greensboro Day School girls basketball team….

