Congratulations to Je’Bria Fullwood(Greensboro Day School) on reaching the 1,000 point mark in her high school basketball career/”Full Throttle” Fullwood also has over 700 rebounds
Congrats to Je’bria Fullwood(Greensboro Day School) on scoring 1000 points in her high school basketball career. She also has over 700 rebounds, for the Greensboro Day School girls basketball team….
Congrats to Je’bria Fullwood scoring 1000 points in her career. She also has 700 rebounds from the guard position as well. pic.twitter.com/2oERtAz7sG
— Irvin Turner (@KoachIrv) February 13, 2021
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.