Congratulations to Je’Bria Fullwood(Greensboro Day School) on reaching the 1,000 point mark in her high school basketball career/”Full Throttle” Fullwood also has over 700 rebounds

Congrats to Je’bria Fullwood(Greensboro Day School) on scoring 1000 points in her high school basketball career. She also has over 700 rebounds, for the Greensboro Day School girls basketball team….

