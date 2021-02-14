Elon Men’s Tennis Posts 7-0 Win Over Gardner-Webb

ELON, N.C. – The Elon University men’s tennis team won its fourth consecutive match of the spring 2021 season on Feb. 13 when they defeated Gardner-Webb at Piedmont Indoor Tennis Courts, 7-0.

“I thought we did a good job in the doubles, especially with the energy Gardner Webb came out with,” said head coach Michael Leonard. “As the singles progressed, our team got stronger with each game. It was a solid win and I am glad we were able to get the match in.”

HIGHLIGHTS

-In No. 3 doubles, Camilo Ponce and Nicholas Campbell recorded a 6-0 victory over Cathal Butler and Victor Putter.

-Kyle Frankel improved to 4-0 on the season in singles with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Breno Plantz in the No. 2 spot.

-Jacob Bicknell earned his second singles victory of the season, defeating John Spring 6-4, 6-2.

-With the win, Elon improves to 4-1 on the season.

UP NEXT

The Phoenix travels to Buies Creek to take on Campbell on Saturday, Feb. 20 at 1:00 p.m.

RESULTS

Doubles

1. Chung-Han Tsai / Akram El Sallaly (ELON) def. Breno Plantz / Alex Griffiths (GWUM) 6-3

2. Nicholas Condos / Kyle Frankel (ELON) def. Sebastian Harris / Chrisjan Van Wyk (GWUM) 6-4

3. Camilo Ponce / Nicholas Campbell (ELON) def. Cathal Butler / Victor Putter (GWUM) 6-0

Singles

1. Nicholas Condos (ELON) def. Victor Putter (GWUM) 6-4, 6-2

2. Kyle Frankel (ELON) def. Breno Plantz (GWUM) 6-4, 6-3

3. Akram El Sallaly (ELON) def. Chrisjan Van Wyck (GWUM) 6-3, 6-2

4. Camilo Ponce (ELON) def. Sebastian Harris (GWUM) 3-6, 6-4, 10-4

5. Nicholas Campbell (ELON) def. Connor Enslin (GWUM) 4-6, 6-2, 10-4

6. Jacob Bicknell (ELON) def. John Spring (GWUM) 6-4, 6-2

Order of Finish: Doubles (3, 1, 2); Singles: (2, 3, 1, 6, 5, 4)