Game Report on Shining Light Academy/SLA-Calvary Christian JV Boys Basketball:Martin, Johnson, Carver and Dalton lead SLA Knights to NCCSA Tournament Victory

Shining Light hosts Calvary Christian in the 2nd round of the NCCSA JV State Tournament. The Knights would prevail 70-56 to advance to round 3 on Monday, February 15 to face Matthews Christian. Due to a power outage at Shining Light the game had to be moved to a neutral court to be played. That would not slow the Knights down. Leading the Knights in scoring was Cayden Martin with 20 points. Shining Light would also place 3 others in double digits. Joshua Johnson 18, Cynsere Carver 14, and Jacques Dalton 11.

JV BOYS TEAM 1 2 3 4 FINAL CALVARY CHRISTIAN 9 9 10 28 56 SHINING LIGHT 16 16 15 23 70

CALVARY CHRISTIAN – COLTON TACKETT 24, JACOB HEATH 17, GRAYSON BROYHILL 14, TREVOR VIERRA 1

SHINING LIGHT (13-6/3-1) – CAYDEN MARTIN 20, JOSHUA JOHNSON 18, CYNSERE CARVER 14, JACQUES DALTON 11, MICAH MCCORKLE 4, JAMESON SCARRY 3

Courtesy of Danny Robinson

Assistant Principal

Athletic Director

Shining Light Academy