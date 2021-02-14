Game Report on Shining Light Academy/SLA-Calvary Christian JV Boys Basketball:Martin, Johnson, Carver and Dalton lead SLA Knights to NCCSA Tournament Victory
Shining Light hosts Calvary Christian in the 2nd round of the NCCSA JV State Tournament. The Knights would prevail 70-56 to advance to round 3 on Monday, February 15 to face Matthews Christian. Due to a power outage at Shining Light the game had to be moved to a neutral court to be played. That would not slow the Knights down. Leading the Knights in scoring was Cayden Martin with 20 points. Shining Light would also place 3 others in double digits. Joshua Johnson 18, Cynsere Carver 14, and Jacques Dalton 11.
JV BOYS TEAM 1 2 3 4 FINAL CALVARY CHRISTIAN 9 9 10 28 56 SHINING LIGHT 16 16 15 23 70
CALVARY CHRISTIAN – COLTON TACKETT 24, JACOB HEATH 17, GRAYSON BROYHILL 14, TREVOR VIERRA 1
SHINING LIGHT (13-6/3-1) – CAYDEN MARTIN 20, JOSHUA JOHNSON 18, CYNSERE CARVER 14, JACQUES DALTON 11, MICAH MCCORKLE 4, JAMESON SCARRY 3
Courtesy of Danny Robinson
Assistant Principal
Athletic Director
Shining Light Academy
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.