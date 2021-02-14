HPU TRACK RECAPS: Darius Dixon Memorial

MEN’s RESULTS

LYNCHBURG, Va. — The High Point University men’s track and field team competed at the Darius Dixon Memorial Invitational at Liberty University over the weekend. It marked HPU’s third trip to Lynchburg this season.

The Panthers saw three school records set as Terris Burton II set new records in the 400 and the 500. While Deron Dudley set a school record in the 60m. Terris Burton II broke the record of John Young who’s 400m time of 48.79 had stood as the HPU school record since 2005. Burton ran for a time of 48.61 and also broke his school record in the 500m.

Dudley ran in the 60m dash and finished as the top collegiate finisher with a time of 6.80. Beating his previous 60m time of 6.81

The Panthers went one, two, three in the long jump this weekend. Daniel Bogle finished first with a mark of 7.30m, Freddie Allen III reached a mark of 7.27m. Dekairi Brown set a new personal record in the long jump as he reached a mark of 7.15m. Brown was also the third collegiate finisher with a mark of 2.00m in the high jump.

The reigning Big South field Athlete of the week Chris Van Niekerk finished second in the shot put, and third in the weight throw. In the shot Van Niekerk recorded a mark of 16.56 and in the weight he threw for a mark of 16.10m.

Adam Craig cleared a bar of 4.70m which put him in the position to finish first. Kolt Byers finished third in the pole vault with a mark of 4.60m. Both Byers and Craig set personal records with these marks.

WOMEN’s RESULTS

LYNCHBURG, Va. — The High Point University women’s track and field team competed at the Darius Dixon Memorial Invitational at Liberty University over the weekend. It marked HPU’s third trip to Lynchburg this season.

Jordan Morrison had a successful weekend as she set a PR in the 400m with a time of 57:84 where she placed third. She also finished second in the 500m dash, she placed second with a time of 1:17.26.

In the women’s 60m hurdles Nyile Facey finished fourth overall with a time of 8.82. Facey’s time of 8.82 placed her as the second collegiately. Jessica Keys finished first in the pole vault as she cleared a bar of 3.75m.