HPU WSOC Defeats UNCG 2-0 in Piedmont Triad Derby

Site: High Point, N.C. (Vert Stadium)

Score: High Point 2, UNCG 0

Records: High Point (1-0), UNCG (0-1)

Next HPU Event: Sunday, February 21st, — at Winthrop (Rock Hill, S.C.)

HIGH POINT, N.C. – The High Point University women’s soccer team defeated UNCG 2-0 in the 2021 season’s edition of the Piedmont Triad Derby. Reigning Big South Freshman of the year in 2019, Sam Gerhart led the way for HPU with a goal and an assist. The sophomore from Lebanon, Pa. played a role in both scoring moments for the Purple and White. Chloe Le Franc assisted the first goal to Gerhart which came in the 32nd minute. Gerhart assisted Salomé Prat who scored the first goal of her college career in the 71st minute of the contest as she helped secure the victory over the Spartans.

“I thought our play was fantastic tonight,” Coach Brandi Fontaine said after the 2-0 victory over UNCG. “It had been 464 days since our last match and to come out and get this kind of start, we are just really excited to finally get underway and get some games. We had been scrimmaging all fall and for some of the spring but to play against a really good, competitive team in UNCG and to come out and have a performance like this in these types of conditions made me really happy.”

The Panthers were back in Vert stadium for the first time in 464 days for a regular-season contest. In the first 25 minutes for HPU Juliette Vidal registered two shots for HPU. Vidal’s shot in the 22nd minute was stopped by UNCG’s goalkeeper. HPU kept the pressure on as Le Franc stole the ball away from a Spartan defender and made a very unselfish play as she saw an open Gerhart and passed across the box to her. Gerhart scored off the assist in the 32nd minute to go up 1-0. The Panthers took the 1-0 lead into halftime.

In the second half, the Panthers’ energy and intensity increased, HPU doubled their shot total from the first half (four) in the second half with eight.

In the 71st minute, The Panthers were able to secure the victory over the Spartans as Lauren Mazich sped past two defenders and sent a ball through to Gerhart who crossed it into the box where Prat finished to put HPU up by two. It was the second goal of the evening that was created by tremendous passing.

Morgan Hairston picked up the shutout in her first career start as a Panther. Hairston finished with three saves in the win.

The Panthers have now won two straight over UNCG in consecutive seasons.

UP NEXT: Big South play starts for HPU as the Panthers travel to Rock Hill on Sunday, February 21st against Winthrop. The game kicks off at 1:00 pm and will be streamed on ESPN+.