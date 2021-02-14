Jordy Briceno Nets Three Goals a Greensboro College Men’s Soccer Defeats Methodist, 5-2

GREENSBORO, N.C.—Greensboro College’s Jordy Briceno posted a three-goal effort, tying a career-high, as the Pride claimed a wet and cold Sunday afternoon USA South Athletic Conference (USA South) victory over Methodist University, 5-2.

Briceno’s first goal came in the fifth minute on a Dawson Christina (Greensboro, N.C./Grimsley) pass through the middle. Briceno ran to the 18-yard box and booted the ball in the upper-right corner of the goal for the early lead. Christina was involved in the action again in the 16th minute as he fired a 25-yard shot off of Methodist goalkeeper Cole Hupp with the ball bouncing forward to the feet of Christian Thomas who booted the rebound into the net to widen the lead, 2-0.

Methodist countered as Declan Cutler headed a Collin Hinnant corner kick, aided by a deflection from Caleb Allen, to cut the lead in half in the 30th minute. Christopher Shoffler evened the score in the 33rd minute off a long shot off of a Greensboro midfield turnover.

Briceno responded with a run into the right-central box in the 39th minute where he was tackled and earned a penalty kick. Briceno beat Hupp left on the penalty kick, giving the Pride the lead back, 3-2.

Briceno took aim from long distance to open the second half. The Pride earned a free-kick from 30 yards out on the left side of the field. Briceno took advantage of Hupp not being able to see through the wall while guarding the net and beat the Methodist goalkeeper in the upper right corner of the goal to add to the Greensboro advantage. Briceno was on the giving end of the final Greensboro goal in the 60th minute as he fed Darli Mihindou (Greensboro, N.C./Eastern Guilford) on a long ball from the defensive midfield into the 18-yard box where Mihindou controlled the ball and beat goalkeeper Hupp to seal the win.

Briceno totaled seven-points on the afternoon, boasting back-to-back games with at least a goal and an assist. Christina boasted two assists on the afternoon while Thomas now boasts back-to-back games with a goal.

The Pride and the Monarchs were even on shots, 11-11, while the Pride holding a narrow 9-8 edge in shots-on-goal. Methodist held a 6-3 edge in corner kicks.

Elmer Martinez (1-0) claimed the win in net for the Pride, making six saves. Hupp (0-1) took the loss for Methodist, stopping four shots.

The Pride (2-0, 1-0 USA South) return to action Saturday, traveling to Averett University for a 2 p.m. USA South contest.

Courtesy of Bryan Jones, Greensboro College Sports Information Director