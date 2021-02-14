Will Beyer(Northern Guilford HS) Nets Five Goals as Greensboro College Men’s Lacrosse Wins at Oglethorpe

BROOKHAVEN, Ga.—Greensboro College’s William Beyer (Greensboro, N.C./Northern Guilford) tallied five goals as the Pride claimed a Saturday afternoon men’s lacrosse victory over Oglethorpe University, 14-5, in the Pride’s opening contest of the season.

The Pride jumped to a 3-0 lead in the first five minutes of the first quarter thanks to a Beyer goal that sparked the rally 1:11 into the contest. After the Stormy Petrels scored at the 8:49 mark of the period, Beyer closed out the period with his second goal of the contest as the Pride claimed a 4-1 lead after one quarter.

Oglethorpe’s Jazz Washington countered to start the second quarter, netting a goal at the 12:31 mark of the period as the Stormy Petrels reduced the Pride’s lead. Other Greensboro attackers began to get involved in the offense after a portion of the period where defense reigned. Dom Scali closed the quarter with a goal that occurred the possession right after the Pride called a timeout thanks to a Michael Holliday feed. The Pride closed the tightly-contested second quarter with the advantage, 5-2.

Scali sparked the Pride to start the third quarter, scoring a goal 1:39 into the period on their first possession after a wide shot from Holliday started the possession. The Pride followed by earning a face-off win from Patrick Bell that led to a Beyer goal nine seconds later as the Pride’s lead swelled to five goals. Greensboro continued to build their momentum with five-straight clears leading to Spencer Kontoulas’ (Greensboro, N.C./Northern Guilford) goal with 6:55 remaining in the quarter as the Pride’s lead swelled, 8-2. The Stormy Petrels responded with two goals seconds apart, including one off of a face-off win, to cut into the lead. Beyer responded with two goals to close out the period, including the Pride’s first goal on the man-advantage as Greensboro closed out the quarter with the edge, 11-5.

After a tight first five minutes of the fourth quarter, the Pride found themselves up two men after a string of three Oglethorpe three-minute non-releasable penalties. Greensboro made Oglethorpe pay, scoring twice while on the man-advantage to further their lead. The Stormy Petrels added two more three-minute non-releasable penalties at the 7:26 mark and the Pride made Oglethorpe pay again. Scali converted on the man-up again with one second remaining in the penalties as the Pride ensured their victory.

Beyer added four ground balls and one caused turnover to his five-goal effort. Scali tallied three goals and an assist while Kontoulas totaled three goals with two assists. Davis Miller added a goal and two assists with two ground balls. Aiden Karmazinski led the Pride’s possession effort with six ground balls and two caused turnovers.

Max Brand tallied two goals for Oglethorpe. Alston Gill tallied four ground balls and a caused turnover.

The Pride out-shot the Stormy Petrels, 52-20, while Oglethorpe committed more turnovers, 35-21. Greensboro converted on 27 of 29 clears compared to Oglethorpe’s 20-for-29 effort. The Pride held a 36-24 advantage in ground balls while finishing four-for-six on the man-advantage compared to Oglethorpe’s zero-for-six effort.

Chris Stallings (1-0) claimed the win for the Pride in net with a seven-save effort. Addison Irwin (0-1) took the loss in a 14-save effort in net for the Stormy Petrels.

The Pride open up their home schedule next Sunday at 1 p.m. as they host Birmingham-Southern College.

### WE ARE 1 PRIDE ###

Courtesy of Bryan Jones, Greensboro College Sports Information Director