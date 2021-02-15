Game Report on North Davidson-Ledford Girls Basketball:ND takes Round One Game of the CCC Tournament, as Hege hits for 22 pts., Michael goes for 13, and McMillan for 11
First round of CCC tournament
North Davidson 52, Ledford 40
ND Q1:8 Q2:14 Q3:12 Q4:18 Led Q1:9 Q2: 6 Q3:14 Q4:11
ND scoring
Hege 22
Michael 13
McMillan 11
Brinkley 6
Ledford Scoring
Limbacher 12
Conger 9
Ledbetter 8
Harrison 5
Grier 5
DeLellis 1
Courtesy of Katelyn Frazier
Head Varsity Women’s Basketball Coach
North Davidson High School
